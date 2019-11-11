CIBC Raises Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLZ.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of PLZ.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.58. 50,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.57 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Director Michael Aaron Zakuta purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.19 per share, with a total value of C$56,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at C$98,884.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

