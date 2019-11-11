Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 257,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $417.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.