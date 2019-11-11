Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 432,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.