Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,896,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Charles Schwab worth $162,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

