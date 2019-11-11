Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSFL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerstate Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centerstate Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. 335,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

