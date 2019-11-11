CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of CPCAY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,173. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

