Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.76.

CAT stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.46. The company had a trading volume of 854,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,513. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

