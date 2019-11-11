Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE:CRS traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 164,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $881,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,623 shares in the company, valued at $333,136.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

