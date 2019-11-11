CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.61. 251,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $96.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CarMax by 86.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

