Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

CECO has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of CECO traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Career Education has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $275,961.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,020.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,530 shares of company stock worth $5,041,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Career Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Career Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Career Education by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

