Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Critical Survey

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining -16.96% 0.72% 0.46% JFE N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capstone Mining and JFE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 JFE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capstone Mining presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Capstone Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than JFE.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Mining has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Mining and JFE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $415.90 million 0.44 -$22.67 million N/A N/A JFE $33.22 billion 0.22 $1.30 billion N/A N/A

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats JFE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction and the transportation industry. The Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Commercial Affairs segment processes, supplies, and sells steel products, raw steel materials, and non-ferrous metal products. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

