Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.14. 31,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

