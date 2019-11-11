Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.87.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.15. 2,749,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.38. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Canada Goose by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.