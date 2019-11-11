BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.71.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $54,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,561.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,178,000 after acquiring an additional 673,606 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,339,000 after purchasing an additional 659,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 231,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,656,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,328,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.