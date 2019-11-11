Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 319,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

BEP traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 230,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,479. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.77 and a beta of 0.48. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

