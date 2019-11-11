Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd’s (INF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $890.00 to $845.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $1,000.00 to $925.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $960.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $857.00 to $723.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $849.50.

Get Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.41. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

In other news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. Corporate insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INF. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 3.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.