Brokerages Anticipate BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) to Announce ($0.03) EPS

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital an industry rank of 28 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of BBX Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of BBX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.76. 160,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,810. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $457.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.82. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BBX Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.
BBX Capital Company Profile
BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.
Featured Story: Ex-Dividend
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBX Capital (BBX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.