Brokerages Anticipate BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) to Announce ($0.03) EPS

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital an industry rank of 28 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of BBX Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the third quarter valued at $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 64.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BBX Capital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.76. 160,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,810. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $457.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.82. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BBX Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBX Capital (BBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.