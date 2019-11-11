Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645,002 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 185.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 245.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,873,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 218,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $807,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,092. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $46.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

