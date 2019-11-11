BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.12. BNK Petroleum shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 16,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

About BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

