BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.88. 23,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $9,934,246.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,371.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $765,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,402 shares of company stock worth $29,975,254 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

