BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $25.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CC. Citigroup raised their target price on Chemours from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a positive rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cfra raised Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,071. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Chemours has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

In related news, COO Mark Newman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,165.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Chemours by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.