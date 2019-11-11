Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 661.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,778. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -192.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $509,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,351.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

