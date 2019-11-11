BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 target price on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 1,568,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,488. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $268,500.00. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $329,660.21. Insiders have sold a total of 3,469,225 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,149 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,088,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

