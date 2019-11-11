BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00710072 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002831 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

