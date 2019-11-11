Bio-Path (BPTH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 15th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $32.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $73.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

