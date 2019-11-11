Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.55. 5,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

