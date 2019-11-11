BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BCML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BayCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,266,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BayCom in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in BayCom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 198,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. BayCom has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.36.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

