Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $228.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Autoliv stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Autoliv by 26.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Autoliv by 18.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 126.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

