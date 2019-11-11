Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,056. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $27.58.

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $116,174.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $639,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $142,790 over the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

