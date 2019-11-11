Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. 1,245,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39. Avantor has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.