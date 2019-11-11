Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athene from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

Athene stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,833. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. Athene has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 11.56%. Athene’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Athene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,560. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Athene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Athene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Athene by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athene by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Athene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

