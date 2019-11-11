ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.21.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Commerzbank cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 2,119,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,834. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

