Arcblock Hits Market Capitalization of $23.45 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and approximately $24.60 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00231642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01515867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031505 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127713 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Bibox, Huobi, LBank, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, BitMart, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

