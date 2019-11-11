Apex (CPX) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $195,562.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003644 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,392,327 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

