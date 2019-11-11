Apache (NYSE:APA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 4,358,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Apache has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apache by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Apache by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Apache by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.