ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in ANSYS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Shares of ANSS traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.78. 13,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,605. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.93. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

