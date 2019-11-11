Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $30.63

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,581. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,810 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,356 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,170,240 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,715 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,946,000 after purchasing an additional 155,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $43,815,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 45.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,107 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

