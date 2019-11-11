Analysts Set Expectations for Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.04.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EBS. Guggenheim began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laidlaw set a $72.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

EBS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 106,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,394. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $73.89.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 282,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 806.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 323,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

