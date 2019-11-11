Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.28 Million

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce $17.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $17.35 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.72 million to $68.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.23 million, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $72.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.68. 958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $256.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.