AMP (ASX:AMP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.98. AMP shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 12,300,461 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.79 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 507.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

In other AMP news, insider Debra Hazelton acquired 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$35,893.66 ($25,456.50). Also, insider Francesco Ferrari 587,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th.

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

