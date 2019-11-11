Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Raymond James

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.59.

AMRX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 1,130,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted C. Nark bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

