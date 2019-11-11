Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $20.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ted C. Nark bought 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria bought 30,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.