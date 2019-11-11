Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,770.88. The stock had a trading volume of 146,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,732. The firm has a market cap of $893.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,759.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.