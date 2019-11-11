Aegeus Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Aegeus has a market cap of $39,719.00 and approximately $2,960.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aegeus has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00229855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01509327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00124684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 41,615,282 coins and its circulating supply is 36,974,496 coins. Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

