Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.65.
NYSE:AAP traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.82. 1,768,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.
