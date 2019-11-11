ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

ADTRAN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. 11,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,971. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $452.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADTN. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 10,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

