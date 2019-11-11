AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $158.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. Independent Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.47. 63,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,152. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.11. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.03 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

