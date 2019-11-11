8,230 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 628,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 59,473 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.18. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.