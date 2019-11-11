3,770 Shares in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 43.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $76.69. 741,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.