37,267 Shares in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,397,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,722,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Endava PLC – has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

